Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $33.47 on Monday. Fluor has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fluor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.