First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the October 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.30. 633,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,737. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.