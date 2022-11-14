First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the October 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FJP. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,717,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 226.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FJP stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

