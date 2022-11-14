First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Up 64.6% in October

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the October 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.71. 355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,333. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.