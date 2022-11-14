First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Update

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Trading Up 4.9 %
BICK opened at $26.15 on Monday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $35.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust BICK Index Fund (BICK)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.