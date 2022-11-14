First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Update

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Trading Up 4.9 %

BICK opened at $26.15 on Monday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $35.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 34.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

