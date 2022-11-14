First Trust Bank Ltd. Invests $2.23 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. ANSYS comprises approximately 3.3% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,044. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average of $246.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

