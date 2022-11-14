First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. Sells 3,852 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 4.0 %

FIBK stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

