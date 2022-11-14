Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 310,500 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,735,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,500 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 1.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.62% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $400,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 262,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

