Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 16,989,271 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,945,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,302,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,623,793,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $96.39. The company had a trading volume of 969,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,640,699. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

