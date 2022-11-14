Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $193,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 131,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $367.35. The stock had a trading volume of 199,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.