Fiera Capital Corp Has $924.76 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,854 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.40% of PepsiCo worth $924,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $178.81. 151,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $246.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

