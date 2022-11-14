Fiera Capital Corp Has $63.61 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.30% of argenx worth $63,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in argenx by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,245,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,813,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in argenx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $367.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,801. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.85. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $403.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.72.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

