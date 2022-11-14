Fiera Capital Corp Has $56.57 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Deckers Outdoor worth $56,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,103,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $12.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $332.59. 26,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,079. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.31. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $448.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

