Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,689,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,133 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.84% of Exelixis worth $55,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 43,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,243. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

