Fiera Capital Corp Buys 1,015,364 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015,364 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 2.12% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $111,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,303,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after acquiring an additional 231,162 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,487. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

