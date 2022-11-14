Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up 1.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Graco worth $600,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco Announces Dividend

Shares of GGG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,878. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

