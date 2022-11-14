FidoMeta One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,050.66 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $204.23 million and approximately $9,050.66 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01313149 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,245.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

