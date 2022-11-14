Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

Shares of FRCOY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,720. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

