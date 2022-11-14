Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.60.

TSE:EIF traded down C$0.52 on Monday, reaching C$47.55. 41,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,736. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$45.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.05.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$529.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$444.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 4.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

