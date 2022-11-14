Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Update

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 741,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE stock traded down $11.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.71. The company had a trading volume of 444,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,792. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.04 and a 200 day moving average of $277.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

