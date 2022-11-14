Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Lowered by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Etsy by 43.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,751 shares of company stock worth $19,296,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $115.64 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

