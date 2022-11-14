Ethereum Classic Tops One Day Volume of $259.82 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $259.82 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $19.23 or 0.00119764 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,060.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00348521 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00024205 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00783661 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00609733 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001426 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006168 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00235780 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00245531 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,883,298 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
