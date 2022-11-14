Ethereum Classic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $328.44 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $20.37 or 0.00122016 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and $328.44 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,694.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00339557 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022692 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00779822 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00621748 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00240104 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00243142 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,897,262 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.