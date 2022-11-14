EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the October 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ESLOY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($195.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($195.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($144.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,776. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.