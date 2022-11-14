Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Down 56.3% in October

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSCP stock remained flat at $17.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

