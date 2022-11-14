Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001869 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $309.63 million and approximately $37.58 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00586823 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,062.97 or 0.30566666 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.