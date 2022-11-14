Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.08

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 38666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.
Enerplus Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Enerplus Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,300,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $38,716,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 80.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,749,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,861 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerplus (ERF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.