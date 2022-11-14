Energi Price Down 17.9% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and $190,133.78 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00078953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00061534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023743 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,418,090 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

