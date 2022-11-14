Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Short Interest Up 70.0% in October

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Energem Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ENCP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.32. 6,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,984. Energem has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Energem during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Energem in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

