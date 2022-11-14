Empower (MPWR) Trading Down 50.5% Over Last 7 Days

Empower (MPWR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. Empower has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and $240.04 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00016130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 50.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Empower

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,141,482 tokens. The official website for Empower is clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 2.70407865 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubrare.xyz/.”

