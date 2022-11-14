Empower (MPWR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.96

Empower (MPWR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. Empower has a market capitalization of $29.25 million and approximately $17.96 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00015968 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Empower has traded down 50.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Empower

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,141,482 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official website is clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 2.55401736 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $232.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

