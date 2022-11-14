Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,685,900 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the October 15th total of 4,355,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 569.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of EMRAF traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. Emera has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

