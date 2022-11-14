eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

eMagin Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE EMAN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.