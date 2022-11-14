Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

Eltek stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -1.43.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Stories

