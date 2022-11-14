Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) PT Lowered to €3.00

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €3.30 ($3.30) to €3.00 ($3.00) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELROF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.50) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.50) to €2.00 ($2.00) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.50) to €2.20 ($2.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of ELROF stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

