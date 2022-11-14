Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,381. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Edify Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Edify Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

