Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.59. 52,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,418,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

About Ecopetrol

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 17.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 275.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53,724 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 76.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 184.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.