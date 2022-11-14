Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.59. 52,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,418,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
