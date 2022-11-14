ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.60.

ECN Capital Trading Up 3.8 %

TSE:ECN opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$811.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.44. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 24,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,270,847.96. In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 24,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,270,847.96. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 354,591 shares of company stock worth $1,891,343.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

