easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $532.86.

ESYJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.34) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 270 ($3.11) to GBX 260 ($2.99) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($8.64) to GBX 560 ($6.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

easyJet Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

