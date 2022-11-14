Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $148.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

