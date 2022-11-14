Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $64,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,016,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NOW opened at $407.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 414.05, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $695.61.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $9,243,615. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

