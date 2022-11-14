Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,630 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $61,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

HALO opened at $53.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

