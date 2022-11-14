Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $46.49 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 648,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,487,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Syneos Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

