Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $44.30 Million in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,303,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 184.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 50.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Chemed Trading Down 2.1 %
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.83%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,460,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
