Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $71.14 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Baxter International worth $71,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,029,000 after buying an additional 1,579,029 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,871,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $55.00 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baxter International Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

