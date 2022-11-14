Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $58.79 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 494.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595,408 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $58,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

