Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $34.47 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,175 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $34,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $56,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.88.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $441.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

