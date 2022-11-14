Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 689,367 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Globus Medical worth $52,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $70.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.