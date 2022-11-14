Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 220,877 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,877 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $40,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,932 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 58,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $104.09 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.