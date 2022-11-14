Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Casey’s General Stores worth $27,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,413,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores
In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.6 %
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
